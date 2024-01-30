The project is now in its final year and protects more than 4,000 years of Cornish history, working to remove up to 38 of Cornwall’s scheduled monuments from the heritage at risk register. Sites range from Neolithic settlements and Iron Age forts to Medieval mottes and bailey castle. Some have iconic connections to Cornwall’s patron saint, St Piran, and the legendary King Arthur. This project will support these important historical sites for the benefit of future generations.