An accompanying officers report said: “Calstock Parish Council were consulted on the application and offered their support on the condition that the Cornish hedgerow cited on the plan is made a condition of approval and that a forestry officer oversees the work. Little detail has been provided regarding the justification for the removal of the important hedgerow, only that it is required to create access to the field. There is an existing access point in to the field. Whilst it may be the case that the existing access is not adequate for the applicant’s intended purposes, this does not indicate exceptional circumstances to justify the removal of the hedgerow. The existing hedgerow is considered to provide a valuable contribution to the character and visual amenities of the surrounding area and the National Landscape. Whilst it is acknowledged that the section of hedgerow to be removed is small-scale in the wider context of the national landscape, it is the replication of these small changes that have an erosive, cumulative impact resulting in harm to the historic landscape character. No wider social or economic public benefits or overriding justification have been identified to outweigh the harm.