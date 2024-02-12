PA23/08849: AN application to remove a hedgerow on land in Gunnislake has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr Christopher Morgan applied to the local authority with a submission for Hedgerow removal to enable larger gateway access for modern machinery for his property at land near to Duntreva, Stony Lane, Drakewalls, Gunnislake.
An accompanying officers report said: “Calstock Parish Council were consulted on the application and offered their support on the condition that the Cornish hedgerow cited on the plan is made a condition of approval and that a forestry officer oversees the work. Little detail has been provided regarding the justification for the removal of the important hedgerow, only that it is required to create access to the field. There is an existing access point in to the field. Whilst it may be the case that the existing access is not adequate for the applicant’s intended purposes, this does not indicate exceptional circumstances to justify the removal of the hedgerow. The existing hedgerow is considered to provide a valuable contribution to the character and visual amenities of the surrounding area and the National Landscape. Whilst it is acknowledged that the section of hedgerow to be removed is small-scale in the wider context of the national landscape, it is the replication of these small changes that have an erosive, cumulative impact resulting in harm to the historic landscape character. No wider social or economic public benefits or overriding justification have been identified to outweigh the harm.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council, in issuing a hedgerow retention notice, said: “Cornwall Council, now gives you notice, under regulation 5(1) of the said Regulations, having taken into account the reasons put forward for the removal of the hedgerow, that it is not satisfied that there are circumstances which justify the removal of the hedgerow. The hedgerow in question is considered to be important as it has existed for over 30 years and meets criteria 5a of Part II of Schedule 1 of the Hedgerows Regulations 1997. The removal of any section of this hedgerow will have a notable adverse impact on the natural and historic landscape character of the area (designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty), which is not outweighed by any clear benefit. Consequently the work specified in your notice MAY NOT be carried out, and further that the said length of hedgerow must be retained.”