LOOE Island now has its own lifesaving defibrillator device after the town almost TRIPLED its fundraising target.
When harbour master Tina Hicks launched the Looe Defibrillator Appeal in December 2021, she described bringing in the £16,000 required as a huge challenge. That sum was needed in order to secure the town’s existing 14 community defibrillator units for a further four years, as well as providing training sessions for local people in how to use the equipment.
But 12 months later, the appeal had raised more than £44,000, meaning not only that two new units could be installed, but also that the provision will now be securely in place for eight more years.
“The phenomenal response to the 2022 appeal has been humbling,” said Tina. “Thanks to the generosity and support of the Looe community, we exceeded expectations, with sponsorship and donations raising an incredible sum of £44,239.74.”
The town now has a grand total of 19 defibrillators, with the newest units found on Looe Island and on Barbican Hill.
The equipment, together with the training that is provided as part of the package, really can make the difference between life and death.
Tina said: “After the first defibrillators were placed in the town back in 2018, it was just a matter of weeks before they were needed.
“From a personal perspective, I would like to say a huge thankyou to all the organisations and individuals, who, by raising the funds for the original Looe Defibrillator Appeal, gave my very dear friend a chance of life when she needed it most,” she said.
“I would also like to say thankyou on behalf of all the other people, where Looe’s defibrillators have been used either as a precaution, or, for their intended purpose, on their friends, family members or loved ones. I am sure that they are just as grateful to you all as I am.”
Cash for the project has been raised in a multitude of ways: from quizzes and raffles, to danceathons and legacy donations. Branded merchandise also gave the appeal a focus, with stickers, mugs, hoodies, and even facemasks going on sale.
Steve Matthews of South West Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) said: “The Trust is delighted that we now have new sponsors for some of the new units.
“If we can get a defibrillator to a patient within the first five minutes of them going into cardiac arrest, they could possibly have a 70% chance of making a full recovery.”
The Trust encourages people to take part in defib training and learn CPR so that they have the confidence to act if needed.
Senior clinical lead Amy Sainsbury said: “Sadly many cardiac arrests happen every day, and they often involve people’s loved ones. So it is vital that everyone knows what to do when someone collapses or stops breathing normally.
“It is vital to recognise when someone needs urgent help, call 999 for an ambulance, and be prepared for the call handler to help you to start CPR and use a defibrillator. By working together we can give people the best possible chance of survival.”