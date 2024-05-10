A spokesperson from Looe Lions said: “Residents of Looe and surrounding villages have been helping to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, channelling the collection and transportation of humanitarian and medical aid to various recipient organisations in Ukraine. “We now need urgently to focus this activity - your help now will undoubtedly save lives in the coming weeks. “Our contacts in Ukraine tell us that the current Russian military push is creating large numbers of casualties, many of whom need hospital care to survive their injuries. They do not have anything like enough ambulances to cope and as such people are dying through lack of suitable transport from the conflict zone to hospitals in relative safety.” Those who wish to help out can donate online or for £100 you can become a sponsor of the with an A4 sponsorship sticker placed on the ambulance.