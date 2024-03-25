THE re-opening of Looe Coastguard Flats as local housing has taken one step closer to becoming reality as a public appeal is launched.
The Three Seas organisation, which creates housing for local people in their home communities, together with Looe’s Community Land Trust group hosted a launch meeting for their ‘Community Shares’ campaign which looks to raise money for the re-build of the flats.
Three Seas are buying 11 coastguard flats for £1 in the hopes of turning them into high-quality, low-rent homes for local people.
The target is to raise £250,000 from private investors, locals or visitors, which will go toward the full re-build cost of £2-million.
The organisation has already received some funding from grants and a forthcoming loan.
The campaign will run for the next six weeks and will host a wide range of community activities and support sessions.
Manager of Three Seas Simon Ryan said: “Looe people have really got behind us. The sea-swimming group are taking our big banner out with them one day, and the Bridge Club will display it while they play. Just two of the activities people are helping with – we’ll keep others back for surprises!”