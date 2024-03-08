DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation after a horse was found dead on land near Gorran Haven, Mevagissey.
It is believed the incident was a ‘deliberate act’.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “It appears the horse died some time between 5.38pm when it was last checked on, and 8pm on Tuesday, March 5.”
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and we would also urge anyone with information about what happened to share this to help the investigation.”
Police are asking anybody who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have relevant CCTV to call 101 or visit the website quoting crime reference 50240054133.