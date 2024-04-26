POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a teenager was reported missing from the Dobwalls area.
It is believed that Jalani Millington, 13, may have travelled to London.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Jalani Millington, who has been reported missing from the Dobwalls area.
“Jalani was last seen in the Dobwalls, Liskeard area at around 8.30am on Wednesday April 24.
“He is described as a black male, who is slim but muscular, with black hair which is 5-6 ins long.
“He is 5ft 4ins tall.
“He was last seen wearing black Nike trainers with yellow stitching, and a shiny, black-ribbed puffer jacket with no hood and had black backpack with him.
“He is believed to have travelled to South London, possibly the Bermondsey area on the train from Liskeard.
“If you have seen Jalani, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 735 of 24/4/24.”