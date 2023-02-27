The Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK is once again holding the annual exhibition and sale of art and craft in The Public Hall in Liskeard this month.
This will be the 54th exhibition raising money for charity.
John Reed, chairman of the Liskeard Cancer Research Committee, commented: “We are very pleased to be holding our Annual Art and Craft Exhibition again this year, this being the 54th Exhibition. During the last year our committee has reached the million pound fundraising milestone. What an amazing achievement and thanks must go to everyone who has been part of that success. As usual we are expecting a high quality of exhibits, there is bound to be something to catch everyone’s eye.
“Everything is for sale and together with an excellent raffle we hope to raise about £10,000 for much needed research.
“Daily refreshments are available and it is an opportunity for friends and family to join us during the week and meet up for a coffee or lunch.
“The support that everyone gives us is very much appreciated.”
There will be a number of artists at the event including John Jones from Liskeard.
John takes inspiration from living in Cornwall, using mediums such as pastel, acrylic, ink, oil and watercolour to form a variety of creations in diverse styles.
John explained: “I have always had an interest in painting and drawing then took it up more seriously after going on a painting holiday in Ireland. Since retiring it has become one of my main hobbies. I was a craft design and technical drawing teacher for many years so had a knowledge of drawing before I tried landscape painting.
“I don’t have any particular style or subject but prefer to attempt a range of topics or scenes. Living in Cornwall allows a wide range of views from moorland, sea, harbours, boats, cottages, farms, woodlands etc, enough to keep me busy. I also like to attempt the occasional abstract or figurative painting.
“While I use different mediums pastel, acrylic, ink, and oil most of my work is in watercolour.
I belong to a few local art groups usually exhibiting in Looe, which keeps me occupied throughout the year.
“Attending workshops every month or so introduces new styles and methods so I feel I’m always learning something new. When not painting I enjoy the delights of playing the ukulele in local ukulele groups.”
Daniel O’Connell from Liskeard will also be displaying his work at the exhibition. Daniel has been creating sculptures for 10 years, with his work traveling all over the world.
He has now extended his range of sculptures to Christmas Tree decorations and using multi-coloured wire in his sculptures. Some of his work is made from recycled wire, galvanised steel, non-tarnish copper, enamelled and anodised aluminium, coated copper and aluminium wires and sometimes stainless steel some of which are suitable for outdoor display.
Daniel explained: “I have always enjoyed making models out of clay, papier mache and plasticine. I based my artwork on cartoons and animations such as Disney characters, Tom and Jerry, Sesame Street, the Mr. Men and characters from Aardman Animations.
“In 2008, while at City College Plymouth, my line drawings were Incorporated in a report produced jointly by the Disabilities Trust and the University of Cambridge.
“I began working in wire for my Final Major Project for my BTEC First Diploma in Art and Design in 2010 at Cornwall College, St Austell. I made an elephant in many kinds of wire and it was featured in the Summer Exhibition and was awarded the grade Distinction*.
“I completed my Extended National Diploma at Cornwall College, St. Austell in 2012, making a Noah’s Ark in resistant materials and fabric with 12 pairs of animals on board. The Ark remains at the College.
“I am self-employed and make sculptures from bare and coated wire. I choose wire suiting the nature of the sculpture. I make figures; wild and domesticated animals; pets and birds. I also make mythical creatures like dragons and extinct animals such as dodos, mammoths and dinosaurs. My work also includes inanimate objects and wall art.”
Daniel’s art will also be available to see at the Craft and Community Marquee in July 2023.
Finally, Elaine Allcock from Redruth will be displaying her work at the exhibition. Elaine has painted water colours for over 20 years having sold her work in several galleries throughout Cornwall. She is currently a member of East Cornwall Society of Artists based in Polperro and exhibits at the Ebenezer Gallery in Polperro.
These are just a snippet of the many artists who will be exhibiting their work at the show in March.
The handing in day for exhibitors is Sunday, March 5 from 9.30am to 3pm.
The opening evening will be held on Tuesday, March 7 from 7pm till 7.30pm. £6 entry which includes wine and cheese. All are welcome.
From then the exhibition will be open from Wednesday, March 8, till Sunday, March 12, from 10am till 7.30pm (closes at 3.30pm on Sunday) Admission is £2 entry, children are £1. There are refreshments available.
On Saturday, March 11, a big breakfast will be held from 11am till 2pm.