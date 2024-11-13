LISKEARD Prime Stock Show chairman, Mervin Yeo, fully expects livestock classes to return for their 104th show next year, despite calls from an animal rights charity to see them disbanded.
Organisers of last month’s event were forced to cancel its sheep and cattle classes because of fears over the bluetongue virus (BTV-3).
The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the disease, which can be spread by midges, could prove fatal for infected animals “in the most severe cases”.
The virus affects cloven-footed animals - including sheep, goats and cattle – and can cause infertility and breathing problems in some animals. It is, however, not harmful to humans.
“We were bitterly disappointed that our hand was forced, but we had to listen to the authorities,” said Mr Yeo. “If we had gone ahead as normal, we would had to have a vet, which we normally have any way, we would have to had additional disinfectant mats and hand wash for everybody.
“Then, if we were unfortunate to have a suspect case of bluetongue on that very day, all the animals would have had to stay there for five days until they were proven to be free of bluetongue by being blood tested, and sadly that was no option for us because the council wanted the Workshed back on the Monday morning.
“As I said, it was hugely disappointing for all of us associated with the show not to have any animals, but we’re hopeful everything will be back to normal again next year.”
Although no livestock was on show, the annual event was still able to able run classes for hay, silage, grain, roots vegetables and pumpkins, as well as the Country Craft and Community competitions.
Mr Yeo’s confirmation that livestock will return for the 2025 show, however, will not be welcomed by members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who have recently written to the event’s president, Francis Martin, urging her to permanently ban the exhibition of animals and remove the problematic term “stock” from the show’s name.
In a letter sent to the Cornish Times, they state: “In previous years, hundreds of animals – who are individuals with personalities, not “stock” to be lined up on a shelf – were forced onto vehicles and confined at the show so that they could be exhibited as entertainment. An animal-free event, in contrast, could feature fun, family-friendly activities with only willing participants, like a royal-themed potato-juggling contest.”
PETA Farming and Corporate Projects Liaison, Jane Tredgett, says: “Instead of causing non-consenting animals to be forced onto vehicles and paraded about – before they’re eventually slaughtered – the new Liskeard Prime Show could support Cornwall’s hard-working crop farmers and celebrate delicious, locally produced vegan fare.
“Cornwall’s horticulture and arable farmers need support, and permanently making the show animal-free is a great way to provide this.”