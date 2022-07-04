Animal intake numbers soar for local sanctuary

WOODSIDE Animal Welfare Trust, based in Elfordleigh has reported the highest number of animals in their care since before the Pandemic in 2020. On July 4 the sanctuary are caring for 192 animals on site, with fourteen different animal species.

Carole Bowles MBE said: “Whilst animal numbers are usually at their highest during the warmer months due to kitten season, we are seeing a increase across all our animal sections which is very worrying. Our small and large animals are one of our biggest concerns as they count for over half the number of intakes. The small animals have always been important as we know from our own experience and from national statistics that rabbits continue to be one of the most neglected pets. We see it time after time with rabbits coming in, having only experienced life in a small hutch. We are one of the only local rescues to help rabbits and we fear what would happen if we got to the stage where we couldn’t help them. The support for small animals is not as much as it is for cats and dogs but for us all animals are important and it is why we feel so passionately that we will always be much more than just a cats and dogs home. We have seen very little, if any improvement in animals being mis-sexed by pet shops and still no responsibility is taken for the animals they sell. We always take our animals back, if circumstances change, they are our responsibility and we do the best we can to know where they are.”

When asked what is the Trust most worried about at the moment Carole said: “It has to be the rise in the cost of living. Like everyone we are seeing a rise in all our unavoidable bills. I am also very concerned about the coming months as I fear with the huge rise in bills more animals are going to need out help. We will really struggle both financially and with space if our animal numbers stay at this high level. Our current waiting list shows that despite 192 animals on site, there is still so many more that need our help and have had to be placed on a waiting list. We as a Trust are so grateful to the support we received during the pandemic, without our supporters we most certainly would not have survived but times are getting harder and understandably people have less and less spare money.”

Assistant Supervisors Kirstin Stone and Lauren Street with some of the many small animals ( ) ( )

If anyone would like to view the animals available for adoption please visit the sanctuary’s website www.woodsidesanctuary.org.uk. The Trust is asking people to remember the various ways in which they can help. Carole said: “There is no greater gift than leaving a legacy in your will. These can make a real difference and help us to secure our future. Our sponsorship schemes continue to be popular and really help supporters to feel that their donations are going to the areas that they want them to. Other options include our Amazon wish list, which lists items that are needed around the sanctuary and allows supporters to purchase them and have them sent straight to the sanctuary. The newer, Adopters Club is exclusive to those that have adopted and is expanding really well. With a private Facebook group, it is growing it’s own little community with people happy to share their experiences of the animals they have got from Woodside, whilst knowing they are helping the Trust to continue its work. More information can be found on our website so please take a look to see how you can help.“