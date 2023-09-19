Council chiefs have been accused of neglecting local people, businesses and tourists after failing to re-open public toilets along a busy stretch of the coastal path at Talland Bay.
Businesses are making a stand following the public conveniences being shut for more than two years as it is affecting trade and the area’s reputation.
Talland Bay Beach Café, Smugglers Rest Café, Talland Bay Hotel, The Bay at Talland, Tencreek Holiday Park, West Waylands Caravan Park, Polperro Holiday Village are among the affected businesses campaigning to re-open the toilets.
Cornwall Council had been funding temporary toilets up until this year but Talland Bay Beach Cafe stepped in and forked out more than £7,000 to pay for facilities for the summer season.
Talland Parish Council is due to take over responsibility of the public toilets but there are various issues to resolve including a new septic tank, windows, doors and locks and a refit of cubicles.
Jack Ashby-Wright, the general manager at the Talland Bay Hotel said: “As of 2023, Cornwall Council ceased funding for temporary facilities, resulting in a local business Talland Bay Beach Cafe paying out more than £7,000, just for the summer season which excludes empties, just to have the basic need of popping to the toilet.”
Mr Ashby-Wright continued: “No one is trying to get this project sorted, meanwhile, we have people urinating and defecating on the beach, next to the cafe and in the sea.
“Local businesses have come together to make a stand to complete the project, but we need to raise awareness to the county, to the council and to the people who can actually make an impact or give the responsibility to people to get the public toilets open.”
Sheryll Murray, the MP for South East Cornwall, has taken up the issue on behalf of the community.
She said: “I know how important public toilets are to my constituents and to visitors which are so important to our local economy.
“I take any inconvenience to my constituents seriously. “I therefore contacted Cornwall Council, who are the responsible authority, in May and received the following response which my office would have forwarded to the constituent.
“I will contact Cornwall Council again to get an update on how the work is progressing now that the summer season is over.”
A Cornwall Council spokesperson responded: "We are continuing to seek a solution to resolve the issue at Talland Bay however, as with all local authorities, pressures on budgets means we have to prioritise funding on the services we are required by law to provide."