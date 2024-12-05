THE majority of the Saltash Christmas Festival scheduled for this coming Saturday (December 7) in Saltash Fore Street has been cancelled.
Organisers of the festival have announced the decision ahead of named Storm Darragh, which is due to hit South East Cornwall on Friday morning (December 6).
With an amber weather warning in place and predicted storm wind gusts of up to 75 mile per hour, organisers say to continue the event would be unsafe.
Hilary Frank, main organiser of the event on behalf of the Saltash Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have had to take the sad decision to cancel this year’s event.
“We have been keeping a close eye on the local forecast and although the rain would not have been a problem, we can’t in good conscience continue with the event and in its usual street market format in the storm force winds predicted.
“So many of the activities like our lantern parade would be severely impacted by the wind, so with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel.”
A lantern-lit carol concert has however been scheduled to offer schoolchildren from all four primary schools, who have been busy practising for the festival, a chance to perform.
The hastily organised carol concert will take place at the Saltash Wesley Church organised by Redeemer Church Saltash. Children, who have made lanterns at workshops in schools, are being invited to gather at the church ready to collect their lanterns starting at 5.30pm.
The service will begin at 6pm but the organisers do warn that it will be entry on a first come, first served basis with a maximum capacity in place for the event.
Jon White, Pastor at Saltash Redeemer Church, said: “We are extremely grateful that the Saltash Wesley Church have agreed to host our event at such short notice.
“Numbers will be capped, but we hope it will give local school children the chance to celebrate their singing and their lantern creations away from the stormy weather.
“We ask people to bare in mind that the church only has a limited capacity so we may not be able to accommodate all those that want to join in.”
Uncertainty remains around two of the day’s main attractions which may still go ahead depending on whether the Tamar bridge remains open.
The arrival of the Santas on Bikes en route to Little Harbour in St Austell raising funds for Children’s Hospice South West was scheduled to start the festival at 1pm, while 200 Santas are entered to take part in a fun run across the Tamar bridge organised by the Saltash-based Tamar Trotters running club.
Event organiser Diverse Events CIC said: “There will still be some road closures in place on Saturday to support the Santa Fun Run. Santas on Bikes will confirm on Saturday at 9am whether the event can go ahead based on the latest wind conditions.
“The Tamar bridge will only allow bikes to pass if gusts are below 50mph.”