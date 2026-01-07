THE Met Office has issued a danger to life weather warning for Cornwall during Thursday night.
Storm Goretti is expected to bring a spell of especially strong winds across parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which will generate 80mph to 90mph gusts in exposed places.
An amber weather warning has been put in place for the southern tip of Cornwall on Thursday night between 5pm and 11pm.
Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Storm Goretti will be a multi-hazard event.
“An Amber warning has been issued where the greatest risk of disruption is likely on Thursday night into Friday morning, though updates may be required as confidence increases in the exact track of Storm Goretti.”
“Amber between 5pm and 11pm. Yellow from 3pm until 6am on Friday, January 9. Combined with large waves this will make the coast more hazardous than normal. Keep up to date with local weather forecasts. Stay safe.”
