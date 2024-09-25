In a heartwarming display of community spirit, over £8,600 was donated to the Alzheimer’s Society after around 1,500 motorcyclists took part in the Martin Jennings Memorial Motorcycle Run.
Bikers met in Truro and began their tour of the county. The event was the 37th to take place, in memory of Martin Jennings of Beacon, Camborne, who sadly lost his life competing.
Claire Frost, Regional Fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Society said: "We are extremely grateful for the generous donation. One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, and there are and currently 11,300 people living with dementia in Cornwall.
“We have eight Dementia Advisers working across the county and a very popular Singing for the Brain group in Truro. whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance.
“Alzheimer’s Society provides help and hope to everyone living with dementia and donations will ensure those affected get the life-changing support they need.”
David Saunby, organiser of the run, said: “This will be my 37th year in organising which has become not only the biggest memorial charity run in Cornwall, but also a social gathering of bikers throughout Cornwall and beyond, meeting friends and colleagues they haven't seen for years.”
Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia. If in need of support, call the Cornwall office on 01872 277963 or email [email protected].