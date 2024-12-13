A LISKEARD-based animal outlet has set-up a GoFundMe page to help restore field shelters and barns damaged by Storm Darragh last weekend.
Alpaca Trekking, based out of Ninestones Farm, are aiming to raise a figure of £2,500 to help carry out the essential works.
It’s an untimely blow for owners Stuart Billinghurst and Emma Collison who, as well as offering the experiences with alpacas, offer visitors the chance to also engage in similar activities with meerkats and sheep.
“Initially we thought we had got away without any issues after the storm, but on Sunday we noticed the damage to some of our shelters and also some of the slats on our barns,” explained Emma. “The shelters we have are vital to the well-being of the alpacas, so to have to replace them like this is not ideal for us.”
Almost £1,000 of the target total has already been raised through donations, but for those who wish to contribute they are asked to visit www.gofundme.com/f/field-shelters