Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 43-year-old man from St Blazey.
Andrew Philp is wanted in connection with an investigation into an allegation of stalking.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Philp is described as 6ft tall, of a heavy build with short, dark hair and a tattoo on his left arm.
He has links to St Austell, Newquay and Camborne.
Anyone who sees Philp is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50230143587.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.