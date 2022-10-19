All night vigil to speak to the ‘other side’
Traders based at the Old Brewery held an all-night vigil after reoccurring discoveries of objects moving around by themselves and something unseen setting off motion sensors after dark.
By day, it is home to family-friendly crafting sessions run by Pot Stars Studio, the bright glassware of the DAK Art Gallery, and the pleasant local landscapes of Cornish photographer John Peters...But by night, spooky, shivering events have been taking place in the indoor craft market.
The building has a rich and strange history. It was rebuilt after having been devastated by fire during the Second World War. There are even rumours that there was once a nunnery on the site.
In response to the eerie occurrences, some of the traders gathered together and partnered with a couple who used a spirit box to speak to any ‘beings’ which were lurking in the shadows. The spirit box picked up a huge amount of activity.
The traders asked questions, and through the box an ‘otherworldly’ answer would respond.
Melanie Beer, an artist who paints and teaches in the Old Brewery, commented on her ethereal experience in the building. She said: “It’s something that no one can make up, what ever was here was scary, it was like something didn’t want us being here’’
Other traders experienced speaking to late family members through the box.
Dr Alec Charles, who mentors several of these businesses as part of Liskeard’s Market Makers group, said he has been astonished by the results of this paranormal investigation: “It seems there really are more things in heaven and earth than we may ever know. I’ll admit that, with Hallowe’en coming up, it does make you think, and maybe even feel a bit of a chill!”
