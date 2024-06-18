The crews also took on the Plymouth Race for Life, a day earlier, running 5K for the cancer research charity led by Anne Libby. They decided to support their friend and everyone affected by cancer by entering the race. Anne, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2018 said: “I am so thankful for the treatments that have kept me stable and enabled me to live well with cancer. This is why I’m so passionate about raising awareness and supporting CRUK.”