The annual Looe raft race took place on June 16 to the joy of all the spectators.
The event, organised jointly by Looe Boat Owners and Looe RNLI offered junior, elite, and adult fun classes to choose from - all raising funds for the local RNLI.
Assembled for the start at East Looe beach, the home-made vessels of varying sizes and descriptions included the inevitable yellow submarine, plenty of rafts fashioned from kayaks with superheroes armed with paddles, a Talland bay cafe craft complete with teacups, saucers and teapots, and a floating bar raft from the Fishermans Arms.
All proved to be sea worthy and took up the challenge of racing in fancy dress from the beach, up the river and back to the slipway.
The orange wigs of the 14-strong teams from Looe Pioneers and Looe Sea Swimmers were hard to miss as they manoeuvred two refurbished blue rafts headed up by Julie and Martin Gregory.
Julie said: “With orange wigs and tutus, both teams never made it on to the podium but we had fun and laughter and kept the crowds entertained! Massive thanks to all the organisers and volunteers, and to the amazing people who helped to tow our rafts.”
The crews also took on the Plymouth Race for Life, a day earlier, running 5K for the cancer research charity led by Anne Libby. They decided to support their friend and everyone affected by cancer by entering the race. Anne, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2018 said: “I am so thankful for the treatments that have kept me stable and enabled me to live well with cancer. This is why I’m so passionate about raising awareness and supporting CRUK.”
Tribute was paid to Laure Watson on Tuesday as the RNLI closed their shop and boathouse as a mark of respect for the volunteer who recently passed away. Laurie was lead organiser of the annual raft race with Looe Boatowner’s Association, and was involved with both of the RNLI lifeboat appeals as well as taking the role of Lifeboat Press Officer until early 2017.