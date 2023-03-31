Easter is just around the corner and Aldi has shared an update on its Click & Collect slots in Cornwall with customers.
The long weekend starts on Good Friday, 7th April, so there's not long left to sort out your food shop for all the celebrations.
To make it easy for shoppers to stock up for Easter weekend, customers can order from a full range of groceries online at groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from their local store.
Among the options available are: Specially Selected West Country Leg of Lamb, Smoked Salmon, Specially Selected Cauliflower Cheese, Specially Selected Potato Dauphinoise and Specially Selected Goose Fat Potatoes.
Stores, where Aldi’s Click & Collect is now available in Cornwall, include Redruth, Camborne, St Austell, Wadebridge and Bodmin.
Slots can be booked six days in advance and orders can be edited up until 11:50 pm the day before collection.
On arrival at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars or choose to have their shopping put into their boot by an Aldi colleague so they can collect their shopping without leaving their car.
Stores in England and Wales will be open until 10 pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday to ensure all customers can pick up their last-minute Easter roast essentials. As with previous years, stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will be open until 8 pm on Easter Monday.
Click and Collect will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday.