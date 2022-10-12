Al-anon group restarts
THE Al-anon Family Group has restarted in Liskeard and aims to provide support for those struggling with someone else’s drinking.
A group spokesperson said: “Desperation, anxiety, frustration, fear, anger and sorrow. Recognise one, or all of these states of mind? Too overwhelming for most of us.
“If you can realte to the above you could get help locally there are places where weekly meetings take place.
“Mostly evenings but a few daytime venues. In the UK at present there are almost 800 groups.”
To find out more information about the local group telephone the Al-anon Family Group’s central line 0800 008 6811 to be given times, dates and locations along with the telephone numbers of local group contacts.
The local group spokesperson added: “Everything is completely anonymous and held in confidence.
“On a personal note this fellowship saved my sanity and gave me hope.”
For more information call the central support line or visit www.al-anonuk.org.uk
