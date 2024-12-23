CORNWALL Airport Newquay is preparing for a new era with upgraded facilities and customer-focused enhancements.
The airport will be completing several significant upgrades in early 2025, including a streamlined terminal upgrade, which is set to improve check-in and security processing, allowing travellers more time to relax before their flights.
An enhanced departure lounge, featuring a new café and expanded retail area to create a more enjoyable pre-flight experience.
Cornwall Airport Newquay has launched a new brand identity and new website, making it easier for customers to plan their journeys and access real-time travel information to complement the facilities.
The airport and team will celebrate their 16th anniversary of receiving their civil license from the Civil Aviation Authority in 2008.
The airport states 2024 has been a positive year with 407,609 passengers to date and over 5,214 commercial flights alongside 19,035 airport activities.
Total movements are made up by Cornwall Airport Newquay being a “lifeline airport” as the home of much-loved Cornwall Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard UK as well as private airline activity.
The airport has also modernised its infrastructure throughout the year to meet evolving passenger needs, which include lightning-fast Wi-Fi, installed by Wildanet, ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers.
An expanded hire car service and a new headquarters for the on-site taxi company, offering enhanced convenience for ground transportation.
Recognition for accessibility and safety, with the airport receiving the top prize at the AirportsUK Health & Safety Week Awards in the Small Airport category, and being rated ‘Very Good’ by the UK Civil Aviation Authority in its annual Airport Accessibility Report.
According to the 2024 WTM Global Travel Report there are several key opportunities to support Cornwall’s connectivity in 2025, in line with evolving passenger preferences. The rise of “bleisure” travel - combining business trips with leisure stays - presents a chance to support business travellers while showcasing Cornwall’s appeal as a destination for relaxation and adventure.
The report also points to a projected 10 per cent growth in short-haul leisure travel, which reinforces the importance of regional airports in meeting this demand. Connectivity to destinations like Malaga, Zurich, and London will remain essential, while the shift toward sustainability and unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences will enable Cornwall Airport Newquay to continue to serve as a key gateway to the region.
Samantha O'Dwyer, the managing director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “I couldn't be more proud of the progress we've made this year at Cornwall Airport Newquay as we gear up for the exciting developments for 2025.
“Each member of our team plays a crucial role in our success, and it’s their energy and commitment that make our achievements possible alongside the support of our local community and visitors.
“Our airport is more than just a gateway for travellers; it’s a critical hub for the community and a lifeline connecting us to essential services like the Cornwall Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard.
“Our progress and bright future belongs to everyone and we are proud to be driving technical innovation alongside local growth and connectivity.”