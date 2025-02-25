AN airline is launching a new seasonal service from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Belfast City Airport.
Aer Lingus Regional, exclusively operated by Emerald Airlines, will operate a summer service to Northern Ireland’s capital between June 28 until August 30.
There will be twice-weekly flights running on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the season.
Ian Lough, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “We're excited to reconnect Newquay with Belfast for the busy summer season, offering passengers a great opportunity to explore all that this vibrant city has to offer.
“Belfast is a great connection that caters to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights.
“Belfast offers a dynamic blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.
“Visitors can explore the iconic Titanic Belfast museum, stroll through the vibrant Cathedral Quarter, or enjoy the thriving food scene and lively nightlife.
“Whether you're keen on history, art, or outdoor adventures, Belfast has something for everyone.
“We look forward to the success of this seasonal service.”
Amy Smith, head of commercial at Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "We’re happy to welcome Aer Lingus Regional’s Belfast service back to Cornwall this summer.
“This route not only strengthens the connection between two fantastic destinations but also offers passengers more choice and flexibility when planning their summer getaways.
“Whether you're heading to Belfast for a city break or welcoming visitors to Cornwall’s stunning coastline, we’re excited to see this service take off once again.”