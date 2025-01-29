AN airline has announced a major expansion of its services from Cornwall Airport Newquay to the Isles of Scilly for the summer 2025 season.
Skybus, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s airline, will resume for the 32nd season between Newquay and St Mary’s airport after a winter break on Monday, March 31.
A further increase will see a third flight added each day at lunchtimes, Monday to Saturday, from July 1.
The 30-minute flights between Newquay and St Mary’s will be operated by the airline’s four-strong fleet of 17-seat DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft.
“The announcement is a significant step for both Skybus and the communities we serve, and we have every confidence that the enhanced Newquay links will prove popular.”