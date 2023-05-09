PA23/01929: Prior approval is not required for the change of use of an agricultural building to a dwelling with associated building works to include the installation of new PVCU grey windows and doors at a property in Looe.
Mr Thornton and Ms O’Shea applied for the prior approval for their property at Land off Lydcott Lane, Widegates, Looe.
Cornwall Council said that the proposed conversion consistuted permitted development under Class Q, part three of schedule two of the Town and Country Planning Act (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, and therefore can be carried out wholly in accordance with a number of conditions.
This includes: “The proposed works shall be carried out in accordance with the recommendations and mitigation set out in sections 5.1 (Roosting bats) and 5.3 (Breeding birds) of the Preliminary Visual Assessment for bats and breeding birds by Western Ecology, August 2022.
“Reason: In order to mitigate the impacts on bats in accordance with Policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 (Adopted 22nd November 2016).”