The owners of a controversy-hit bar in Liskeard has announced it would close.
After Hours SW, based on West Street, Liskeard had been facing a licensing review and weeks after police reported finding bar staff as drunk as customers.
In May, Cornwall Council rejected an application from the venue for a temporary license after hearing police had been repeatedly called to incidents, and on one occasion found staff drunk and traces of drugs in staff areas. The same month, After Hours, was targeted by protesters after it emerged a linked company had closed leaving debts of £345,000 and workers unpaid.
In a statement, they said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close the venue after a final EPIC farewell show on Saturday 1st July.
"We took this project on 3 years ago, being locals who grew up in the town and having the privilege of the Carlton Suite through our youth, we absolutely believed (and still do) that the area needs a nighttime economy and venue. The building has been entertaining people since the 20s and has been a club of different varieties for 50+ years, so to close it for the final time as an entertainment venue is a tough one to swallow.
"Having invested almost half a million pounds into the project with no lack of effort, stress, joy, lessons learned, failure, and sleepless nights.. There comes a point when you have to sit back and look at what's the best decision for us as a family. For a venue this size to work there needs to be a few things locally that change, such as a late-night taxi service that can reliably give people confidence they can get home past 11 pm for example. Oh and the mindset of the locals & council. The Mayor on the other hand. What a true legend that man is, on the ground engaging with local independents, supporting and fighting for a better town. Hats off to you sir.
"We took on this mental project as we didn't want to see this historic building go derelict anymore and be repurposed, and of course, saw a great opportunity to create something special. We wanted to create something that would bring people together, inspire investment in the town and attract visitors from all over the South of England, and we did. We are really proud of the highs, the amazing acts we welcomed, and of course remorseful of the lows. But my God we tried, against a HUGE amount of resistance.
"Nobody sets out in business to fail, but unfortunately, failure is a key ingredient in learning, as a famous businessman would say: Be willing to fail fast, learn the lesson, and move forward. Independent businesses cannot and will not succeed without the support of the local area, and unfortunately, we just haven't been able to get that fully. And you don't have to look far to see this truth in the empty shops & units. For the vast majority of the area that have supported us, bought tickets, came to shows, and partied until am. YOU GUYS we thank you the most.
"We took the risk and went against the grain, fighting tooth and nail on a mission we believe truly in, freedom to express yourself and the freedom to dance! And looking back, a risk we are proud to say we took! We have brought some incredible artists to the town and had some truly epic shows that will remain with us.
"Finally, to our current staff, you have been truly epic through all the adversity and online pressure. For that and your relentless hard work, we thank you.
"If you have held any tickets for any show past July (Wheatus & Sean Collins) you will be automatically refunded.
"So if you would like to enjoy this amazing building for one last time, as it's extremely unlikely to remain as a venue if someone is mad enough to take it on, drop us a message! BUT Come and join us as we welcome one of the UK's best Foo Fighters Tributes to Liskeard on July 1st and DJs taking you through to the early hours ONE LAST TIME!! Tickets £10! And let's dance one last time together."