Cllr Gary Hooper, from Treverbyn Parish Council, added: “This is on the outskirts of a tiny, idyllic village and would become the only development of this size and number to be built in the past 50 years. The dominant design has to be challenged as the other properties in the area are primarily bungalows. We’ve never approved anything on this site apart from two bungalows, which were refused by the planning committee before it was made a rural exception site. We weren’t happy with five bungalows but they would sit within this area a lot better than this development.