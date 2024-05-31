A STRETCH of the A38 is set to have an early-morning closure in June.
The road through Glynn Valley, between Bodmin and Dobwalls will be closed between 4am and 10am on Sunday, June 23.
It is to allow inspection works on the cliff adjoining the road to take place.
A spokesperson for Highways England, which manages the road, said: “We’ll soon be carrying out routine inspections and surveys of the cliff faces along the A38 Glynn Valley. We normally complete this type of work overnight, however on this occasion we have to complete the surveys in daylight.
“As the road will be need to be closed to keep everyone safe, we’ll be doing the work in June when the days are longer. We’ll start at 4am and get the road reopened as soon as possible, by 10am at the latest.
“On Sunday, June 23 between 4am to 10am, the A38 will be closed between Turfdown Cross and Twelvewoods roundabout (at the junction with the A390 at Dobwalls). . If we are unable to complete our work on this date, we’ll also have the road closed on Sunday, June 30 from 4am to 10am. We’ll post more details on our webpage: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/sw-maintenance.”