“On Sunday, June 23 between 4am to 10am, the A38 will be closed between Turfdown Cross and Twelvewoods roundabout (at the junction with the A390 at Dobwalls). . If we are unable to complete our work on this date, we’ll also have the road closed on Sunday, June 30 from 4am to 10am. We’ll post more details on our webpage: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/sw-maintenance.”