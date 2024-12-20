Cornwall Council has endorsed the closure of three out of four adult education centres in South East Cornwall.
The decision to shut the centres at Saltash, Callington and Torpoint was made at a recent meeting of the Adult Education Board of Governors after a targeted consultation of users and stakeholders.
The centres will remain open until February 28, 2025 to enable enrolled learners to complete their courses.
Numbers in adult education have not recovered as quickly as hoped since COVID, putting pressure on the service which is provided by the council but funded by the Department for Education, the council said.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall Council portfolio holder with responsibility for adult education, said: “The financial challenges facing all local authorities mean we simply cannot keep providing a service if we are losing money.
“This is not a case of reducing our offering, it is about delivering it in the most cost-effective way to ensure we are providing the very best value for money for our residents.”
Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Children and Families at Cornwall Council, Cllr Hilary Frank (Saltash Essa) said: “Adult education centres are more than just places of learning; they are lifelines for individuals seeking to improve their skills, gain employment, and contribute positively to our community.
“Closing these centres undermines the value of education and the future prosperity of Cornwall.”