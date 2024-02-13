Cornwall Council is asking adult social care service users, carers and care providers for feedback on plans to involve people in planning the care and support they receive.
The aim is to provide more clarity for service users who say that knowing their personal care budget would help them better plan their own support.
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for adult social care and health Cllr Andy Virr said: “At the moment, a personal budget is decided by the cost of the services someone needs.
“Under the new proposals we will tell people how much money they might get - what we call an Indicative Personal Budget - as part of the assessment stage.
“Knowing how much money could be available will help them decide what support they will receive. “Once people have worked out how they would like their support to be arranged to meet their needs, their Indicative Budget will be 'set' and become their actual Personal Budget.”
The feedback will help ensure that this new approach will be effective and identify ways in which these new processes can be simplified.
This short video explains in more detail People can give their views by visiting Let’s Talk Cornwall and filling out a short survey.
You can find out more about adult social care services and how to access them by visiting the Council’s website.