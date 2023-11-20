A young boy from Saltash has shown his excitement as some of the town’s Christmas trees are prepared for the festive season.
Arthur, 3, was very excited to see the Christmas tree being lifted off the flatbed truck in Victoria Gardens, Saltash.
Charlie, Arthur’s mother, who can also be heard in the video said: “Because we live opposite, we look forward to the Christmas tree arriving each year and feel very connected to it.
“We thought that others might be interested in seeing how it is placed in its hole, so I filmed it on my camera.
“The tree itself is a focal point for the community of Saltash during the Christmas festival. Because Fore Street is closed off, there is a stronger connection to Victoria Gardens during this time.
“The tree has been used by several local primary schools to sing Christmas songs around and in the past, Father Christmas has made an appearance, courtesy of the town’s Lions Club.”