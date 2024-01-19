“I feel we should put a label on every £1 that is spent in the NHS and every time we put money into ‘crisis’ we should put a proportionate amount into preventative and early intervention. If you can find £200-million for easing winter pressures, then you can find money for the stuff at the other end of the scale. We know that money spent on prevention and early intervention saves money five, ten, twenty times over later on. But whenever the government provides extra cash, they insist that is spent on tackling today’s crisis rather than preventing tomorrow’s.”