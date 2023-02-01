PLANS to make allotments and play areas more accessible to all are being pushed forward in Liskeard.
The Town Council is now acting on a proposal first made in 2021 and exploring how to adapt an existing plot on the allotments at Pengover Road. It’s also having discussions with developer Persimmon about provision of an accessible allotment on phase four of the Trevethan Meadows housing estate.
Cllr Annette Lee-Julian said: “We would like to make the allotment plots inclusive to all. So we are exploring what options there are, and researching suitable designs for people with mobility issues, and a wide range of disabilities.
“The benefits for mental health of having an allotment are well known, so therefore we need to ensure that the allotments are accessible to everyone.”
A disability consultant has been contracted to advise on the requirements.
“Maximising on this funding and time, Liskeard Town Council is also examining how to make Thorn Park more accessible by improving the provision of gates, pathways, benches, signage and play equipment,” said a Council spokesperson.
“Funds for this work will be taken from the King George V Playing Fields Trust, with the aim of improving the space for everyone in the town.”
Cllr David Ambler added: “It was great to see the broad support at Liskeard Town Council to improve accessibility around Liskeard. Particular thanks to Cllr Julian Smith, and the staff at the Town Council, for their help in bringing forward these discussions.”
Cllr Lee-Julian and Cllr Ambler say they now want to hear residents’ views on any issues they’ve encountered in relation to the accessibility of the town centre as a whole, and ideas on how it can be improved.
“It is important Liskeard is accessible to all those who live, work and use the town,” they said.
“We would like to hear about issues affecting people, be they visual, audio or mobility. These experiences can then be fed back into further discussion at Liskeard Town Council.’