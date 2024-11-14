MOTORISTS are being warned that a key section of the A38 in Cornwall is set to close overnight all of next week for planned maintenance.
National Highways have confirmed work within the Glynn Valley, between Bodmin and Liskeard, will take place from Monday, November 18 to Saturday, November 23.
The closure of the major trunk road will take place from 8.30pm to 6am, so that maintenance teams can clear drains, trim vegetation and make fixes to any damaged road markings on what is one of Cornwall’s notorious accident hotspots.
Although access will be maintained for residents at all times, it will mean motorists will have to follow the relevant diversions put in place during the time the road is closed.
For those travelling westbound, in both cars and HGVs, a shorter diversion will take you via Lostwithiel from Dobwalls. This route takes you along the A390, B3268 and B3269.
Cars travelling eastbound will be able to take the same shorter route in reverse, but HGVs face a lengthy diversion of more than 40 miles. They will need to travel up to Launceston, via the A30, then down the A388 to Carkeel Roundabout, near Saltash, where they can rejoin the A38.