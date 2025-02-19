DEVON and Cornwall Police say a major route back into Cornwall has reopened to traffic after they were earlier called to reports of a child found on the A38.
Officers were called to the incident near St Budeaux to reports that there was a boy on the road.
A rolling roadblock was put in place while officers were at the scene.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday following a concern for welfare for a boy on the A38 around St Budeaux.
“A rolling road closure was put in place. The boy was located safe and taken home. The road is now reopen.”