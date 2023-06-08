TWO road traffic collisions a few miles apart from each other on the A30 have led to long delays.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the incidents, which took place near Innis Downs, near Bodmin, and Carland Cross, between Truro and Newquay.
Police were called to reports of the incident at Carland Cross at 3.15pm, while the incident at Innis Downs was reported five minutes later, at 3.20pm.
As of 4.30pm today (June 8), the incident at Carland Cross was still ongoing, with traffic reporting service Inrix noting an impact on traffic flows.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A30 off-slip to Innis, near Bodmin at around 3.20pm today, Thursday 8 June.
"There are no reports of any injuries at this time. The road is now clear."
