A SECTION of the A30 Eastbound remains partially blocked following a road traffic collision this morning on the dual carriageway between Bolventor and Temple.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called shortly after 9.50am on Friday, February 21 following a report of a vehicle colliding with the central barrier on the A30 at Bolventor.
“Nobody in the vehicle was injured. Recovery has been arranged and Highways made aware of the damage to the barrier.”
Motorists are advised to be aware or queuing traffic in the area whilst clear up works take place.