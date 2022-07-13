A warm welcome awaits you at this year’s show
A message from the show committee
Subscribe newsletter
We are delighted to have Derek Broad as our president for this year’s show, known to many, who along with his wife Ennis and their family run Homeleigh Garden Centre.
They have been great supporters of the show over many years and we couldn’t hope for a more enthusiastic couple as we come through what has been a challenging couple of years for many.
In life you need constants and it has been strange that we have been unable to hold our show over the past two years.
It will be the 131st annual exhibition and only the war years and severe weather have prevented us from holding our show in the past. So a return to normality is welcome.
In agriculture, the cycle of breeding livestock and growing crops through the seasons, knowing spring follows winter and sun follows rain particularly in our part of the world is a reassuring constant in our lives that we need.
In addition our Queen recently celebrated her platinum jubilee showing us how important a much loved and long serving sovereign is to us. The return of sporting events, meeting in person, parties and family gatherings all show what we have been missing.
We are after all a social species meant to gather together. So, please come along to Launceston show and help us celebrate a return to normality as we endeavour to show you what is good about our rural area of Launceston.
Face masks not required!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |