Like any film schedule, theirs had sunrise and sunset times but also all the tide times with times of low and high tide. They worked closely with Looe’s Dave Spry and Dave Haines who owned two of the boats used for filming, nicknaming them ‘The Daves’. “They were brilliant,” says Maddy. “They told us about tide times, which fish were in the sea at that time. Dave Spry even stood in for one of the actors who hurt himself and went to hospital to be checked out. He’s an actor now!”