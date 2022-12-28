Callington and District Lions have had a busy Festive Season with assisting at Callington Town lights and helping Father Christmas around the area this year.
Lions’ President, Don Berrey, said that they had been able to bring a smile on many children’s faces with such events as Santa’s Grotto in the Christmas Market. He has also taken time out to visit many of the schools around Callington.
With the Lions’ help, Santa managed to land his sleigh at Tre Pol and Pen Farm Shop and Restaurant and bring some cheer to the youngsters dining there. Ian Robertson who has been looking after Santa while he is in the Callington area said that it was an enjoyable time for all.
Santa also managed to fit in a visit to Tesco, Callington, where children were given a small treat courtesy of Tesco.
Don added that with the money raised over the Christmas period Callington Lions are able to help some families in need and to make donations to Callington Foodbank, Plymouth Soup Run and other good causes.
https://www.facebook.com/CallingtonLionsNews