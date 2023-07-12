The dog show at this years Liskeard Show was full of tough competition.
From Collies to Pomeranians, there really was something for everyone.
Take a look at some of our local winners who took part!
From the dog show
Margret Metcalfe from Golberdon placed 2nd with her Border Terrier cross ‘Eddie’ in the best crossbreed class. Eddie is a rescue dog and had never been in a show before. “He’s been a very good boy” Margret commented.
