The cattle section of this years Liskeard Show was full of tough competition.
From South Devons to Jerseys, there really was a class for everyone.
Take a look at some of our local winners who took part!
From the cattle section
Ellen Colwell from Looe with her prize winning Quintrel Jersey cow called Andromeda who was awarded junior champion in the young handler class. Ellen was “happy and proud” to have won.
