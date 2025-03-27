AS the clocks in the UK go forward and spring approaches, nature is waking up, but at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, visitors have a rare opportunity to see something usually hidden from view: puffins in their winter plumage!
Puffins typically spend the colder months far out at sea, meaning their winter beaks are almost never seen by the public. However, thanks to the sanctuary’s rescued puffins, who call Puffin Island home, visitors can witness this fascinating seasonal transformation up close.
“As we welcome longer days and the arrival of spring, our puffins are just starting to transition from their winter plumage to their vibrant summer colours,” said Heather Green, Animal Care Specialist at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, “It’s a truly unique sight and a rare chance to see how these incredible seabirds change with the seasons.”
With the arrival of British Summer Time and the extra daylight hours, now is the perfect time to visit and watch the puffins as they prepare for the breeding season. Soon, their sleek winter feathers will give way to the bright orange beaks and bold markings they’re famous for.
The rescued puffins at the sanctuary provide an important opportunity for education and conservation awareness. As wild Puffin populations face challenges from climate change and habitat loss, the sanctuary is dedicated to protecting these iconic seabirds and sharing their story with visitors.
Don't miss this fleeting moment; visit the Sanctuary to see the puffins in their winter best before they fully transform for spring.
This Easter holidays (April 5-21) the Cornish Seal sanctuary is offering their visitors the chance to become a’ Junior Marine Life Ranger’ for the day.
Young explorers can step into the boots of a Junior Marine Life Ranger, meet the Sanctuaries incredible resident seals and puffins, tackle fun challenges, watch seal pup rescue demos, listen to talks from the teams and uncover conservation secrets with their very own Ranger Handbook!