A Night at the Museum
Last week we caught up with the Andy Quick Band at The Box, Plymouth’s major new museum and events location.
Described by drummer, Jack, as an inter-changeable band, both himself and the eponymous Andy Quick agree that the name for the band is still not written in stone.
“We have a whole list of ideas for a band name”, says Jack “it’s just deciding on one, so for now the Andy Quick Band is where we are at”.
The cornerstone of the band lies with Andy Quick, guitar and vocals, and bassist Josie Boucharde whom both Jack and Andy describe as the “heart of the band”, with other members adding to the bands dynamic and varied sound.
Jack’s love of jazz and samba, coupled with his easy laid-back style gives a fantastic “swing” mood to the sound, whereas with Mitch behind the kit the band have a harder edge. Paul Lacey (MC) adds a great modern edge and takes some of the classic tunes in a new direction with rap breakouts and additional vocal melodies.
With various versions of all their songs this gives the band the versatility and ability to head from Glastonbury to the box, via a support slot for Paul Weller at this year’s Tunes in the Dunes, which many bands would struggle to achieve.
“Each of these performances brings its own positives”, says Andy, “we love playing locally, but a managed stage at a festival is great. A good sound tech is worth their weight in gold”.
With new music on the horizon and a host of live dates running until the end of the year, the band intend to release new music videos on Youtube, take a short break and get ready for 2023 in a big way.
You can catch up with the band at www.andyquickmusic.com, and watch their exclusive performance at The Box on VISIONLive at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk from Saturday, November 12.
