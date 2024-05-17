A Looe holiday park has installed a new state-of-the-art defibrillator to further cement its commitment to the local community.
Trelay Holiday Park has put in place the life-saving equipment, which is now readily available for use, not only to owners, visitors and staff but also the wider local community, in times of an emergency.
The decision to install the defibrillator stemmed from a recent first aid training course attended by members of the Trelay team.
Team members, Jonathan Clark, Simon Barratt and Jan Scattergood recognised the crucial need for such a facility, particularly in their rural area where access to emergency medical services may be limited.
The team took the idea and raised the issue with Chris Allerston, the managing director of Hideaway Holiday Parks, the parent company of Trelay Holiday Park, to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone that would be within their reach.
Councillor Armand Toms will officially unveil the parks defibrillator on Wednesday, May 22 at 11am. He will be joined by local company, GE Electrical, from Pelynt which set up the defibrillator for the holiday park.
A park spokesperson said: “A heartfelt thank you goes to GE Electrical, from Pelynt, for their generous contribution toward the setup of the defibrillator.
“Thanks also to Cllr Toms, a stanch advocate for community health initiatives, who has supported this initiative.”
Chris Allerston expressing his gratitude and excitement about the new addition to the park’s amenities said: “We are honoured to be able to offer this valuable service to the community.
“The defibrillator will serve as a vital tool in delivering life-saving assistance during emergencies. Our profound and sincere thanks go to GE Electrical for their invaluable support in making this service a reality, and to Cllr Toms for his unwavering commitment to community welfare.”