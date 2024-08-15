Students from CELT Sixth at Bodmin College celebrated their A-Level and vocational achievements this week with yet another year of successful results, particularly in Biology, Chemistry, Art, English Literature, Drama Business and IT where students achieved top grades.
On Thursday, students at Bodmin College came together and rejoiced as they collected their results, celebrating exceptional grades with all students securing exciting future pathways.
Jo Jenkin, assistant headteacher commented: “We are incredibly proud of our students' results this year. Their hard work, resilience, and dedication has truly paid off, with many achieving top grades across the board. These results are a testament not only to the students' commitment but also to the exceptional support provided by our dedicated staff. We look forward to seeing these students thrive in their future endeavours.”
Standout successes include Maddie who has accepted a place at the University of Cambridge after gaining A* English Literature and A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. She commented: “I couldn’t have achieved my results without the help and support of my teachers, who have nurtured and inspired me. I’ve loved my time at Bodmin and look forward to starting university in October.”
Top performing A-level student, Jess, achieved A* in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry and will study Maths at the University of Warwick. Before she heads to university, she is taking a gap year to volunteer with schools and wildlife projects in Africa.
Tyler was pleased to achieve an A in Biology as he will be studying Biology at Cardiff University. He is planning to pursue a career in environmental conservation. He commented: “I like the community feel at Bodmin, we have small class sizes, so we have more one-to-one support.’ Alongside his studies at Bodmin College, Tyler was also able to complete his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.”
Florence also recorded outstanding grades, achieving A in Maths and Chemistry and B in Physics and Biology. She has secured a place at Hull York Medical School to study Medicine. “My time at Bodmin has been really positive, all my teachers have been so helpful and supportive” she said. “Following a work experience placement at Derriford Hospital’s Radiology Department, Florence is looking forward to starting her degree.”
Mrs Samantha Fairbairn, principal of Bodmin College Campus, praised both staff and students for their efforts. She commented: “Due to the dedication, support and commitment of the Sixth Form team, teachers and tutors, we are confident that our students are well-prepared for the next steps in their academic and professional journeys. Many congratulations to all our parents and families in the Bodmin community who are feeling especially proud of our talented students today.”