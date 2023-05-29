Residents from all over came to take part in the sunny celebrations that took place on May 27, organised by The Jolly Sailors pub and Carla Jones Estate Agents.
A spokesperson from the Jolly Sailors pub explained: “What a blast! A massive thank you to those that helped bring this community together to celebrate May Fayre.”
There was a number of local community groups involved; the Looe Lions came and volunteered on the day, Looe in Bloom provided a BBQ and the May Queen throne, Looe Community Fire Station for supporting the event and stage, Looe harbour, Route 2 Events, James Overton as first responder, West Looe Town Trust and Looe primary school teachers.
There was also face painting by Nicole Chamberlain and Megan Williams, entertainment provided by Looe’s very own Captain Jack and music from Dave Goosey, Looe Primary school, Nicole, Paul Armer and Miner Quay, MP Sheryll Murray even made a surprise visit!
The event also had gifts donated by Cornish Tea and the Cornish Bakery
Molly Palmer was crowned May Fayre Queen at this years celebrations.
“Carla Jones Estate Agents and I couldn’t have put it together without support from friends and family” a spokesperson from the Jolly Sailor added.