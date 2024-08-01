The annual Boconnoc Steam Fair, held on the scenic Boconnoc Estate, is a great event that brings together history enthusiasts, steam engine fans, and families for a weekend of fun and learning. This year was no exception, with exciting discoveries around every corner.
+ 6
(View All)
Each year the fair showcases an impressive collection of steam-powered vehicles and machinery, offering a glimpse into the country’s industrial past. From lovingly preserved tractors to beautifully restored vintage cars, there is something to fascinate everyone.
Visitors marvelled at the impressive steam-powered contraptions, enjoyed live music, indulged in delicious local food, and explored the various craft and trade stands. The event also featured demonstrations of traditional rural crafts, allowing attendees to learn about blacksmithing, woodturning, and other age-old skills.
The Boconnoc Steam Fair is more than just a gathering of vintage machinery; it is a celebration of history, community, and the enduring appeal of industrial heritage.