The company that ran a cocktail bar in Liskeard has collapsed owing £345,000 in unpaid debts.
The Social Bar and Eatery Ltd, which operated The Social in West Street and at another venue in Plymouth, owed vast sums of money when it went into voluntary liquidation.
Documents filed at Companies House show the company, which was run by directors Ash and Amy Abernethie, has various debts including £100,000 in unpaid VAT, £20,000 to British Gas, £10,000 to South West Water, £90,680 to trade creditors and £6,723 to staff.
The Social in Liskeard, which opened at the start of 2021, is now shut and operates as a club under the name of After Hours SW whose directors are Mr and Mrs Abernethie.