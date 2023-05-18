Fans of both vintage and modern cars are invited to come and enjoy a great line up of Jaguar, Swallow, Daimler and Lotus cars at the Tamar Region Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s (JEC) annual Tamar Day at Buckland Abbey on Sunday, June 4, from 10am to 4pm.
Whether you’re a car lover who just likes looking and admiring or you have an appropriate model you’d like to exhibit on the day, all are welcome to attend. As a special bonus this year, Tamar JEC is teaming up with the South West Lotus group, adding to the number and quality of cars on show.
Tamar JEC members will be exhibiting some of their vintage and more modern models on the day, which may include Jaguar and Daimler Mark ll, Jaguar E-type, 240, XK, XF, XK8, XJS, XE, S-type, i-Pace, F-pace and E-pace. Anyone wanting to attend or to exhibit does not have to be a member of the club, but those wishing to enter their car into the line-up and competition will be subject to an entry fee of £5. Normal entry fees to Buckland Abbey or National Trust membership rules will also apply to anyone wanting to visit the Abbey, although there is no charge for public access to the show site or for parking.
The JEC stall will be hosting a raffle and a bric-a-brac sale throughout the day, and all cars entering the line-up will have the chance to win a bottle of champagne. In addition, there will be trophies or awards for the best cars in the judging categories.
As well as perusing the gorgeous cars, there is also the opportunity to visit Buckland Abbey and its beautiful gardens. Buckland Abbey was founded in the 13th century as a Cistercian monastery and later passed into the ownership of Sir Francis Drake, the famous Elizabethan explorer. Visitors can explore the Abbey and Great Barn, the formal Elizabethan Garden and walled kitchen garden plus the ancient woodlands and circular walks, with far-reaching views over the Tamar Valley (normal entry fees apply).
Buckland Abbey is located close to the village of Crapstone in Devon and can be accessed from the A386 just south of the Yelverton roundabout. The postcode is PL20 6EY.
Tamar Region JEC has members in both Cornwall and Devon and welcomes anyone interested in Jaguar cars of any age. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Who’d Have Thought It inn in St Dominic, Saltash, Cornwall PL12 6TG and arranges various drive it days, outings, speakers and events throughout the year. New members or anyone interested in joining the club are always welcome.