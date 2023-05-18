Tamar JEC members will be exhibiting some of their vintage and more modern models on the day, which may include Jaguar and Daimler Mark ll, Jaguar E-type, 240, XK, XF, XK8, XJS, XE, S-type, i-Pace, F-pace and E-pace. Anyone wanting to attend or to exhibit does not have to be a member of the club, but those wishing to enter their car into the line-up and competition will be subject to an entry fee of £5. Normal entry fees to Buckland Abbey or National Trust membership rules will also apply to anyone wanting to visit the Abbey, although there is no charge for public access to the show site or for parking.