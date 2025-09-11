A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, September 11 2025 from the hours of 3pm till roughly 8pm you will see a high presence of emergency service vehicles Millpool Ranges area.
“Bodmin Community Fire Station, Delabole Community Fire Station, Launceston Community Fire Station , Lostwithiel Fire Station and lots more other agencies will be partaking in an exercise on how we can better deal with future wildfires”
